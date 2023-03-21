WeWork (NYSE:WE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s current price.
WeWork Stock Performance
Shares of WE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 863,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176,334. WeWork has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
