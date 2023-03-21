WeWork (NYSE:WE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s current price.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 863,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176,334. WeWork has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of WeWork in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

