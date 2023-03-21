William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $491,401.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,736,165 shares in the company, valued at $155,277,986.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 428,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.09, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of analysts have commented on PRVA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.