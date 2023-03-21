Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WSM opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

