Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,792 shares. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.