Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 53,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,644,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average of $180.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

