Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,884. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

