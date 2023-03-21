Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $122.46.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.