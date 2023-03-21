Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Price Down 3.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Xcel Energy traded as low as $65.18 and last traded at $65.30. 713,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,880,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,726 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

