XRP (XRP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.26 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, XRP has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $20.28 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009482 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.