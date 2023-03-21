XRP (XRP) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. XRP has a market cap of $23.20 billion and approximately $2.92 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358887 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.99 or 0.26081970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

About XRP

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

