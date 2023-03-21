YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

