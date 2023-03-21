Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $36,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 88,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.63. 337,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.