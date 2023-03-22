10,555 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $98.46. 274,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,325. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.