14,440 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,038. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

