17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shares of NYSE:YQ opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

