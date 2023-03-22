179,529 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,059,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $81.75. 244,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,095. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.