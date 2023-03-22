1peco (1PECO) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, 1peco has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $12.57 million and $1,865.99 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00358935 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.13 or 0.26088654 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010189 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.