200,000 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by ALM First Financial Advisors LLC

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Graniteshares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.