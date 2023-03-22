300,150 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000. Cannae comprises about 15.1% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 0.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,591,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,527,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

