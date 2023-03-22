32,879 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $261.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

