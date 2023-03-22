35,890 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

