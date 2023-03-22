360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

