360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05.
About 360 Capital REIT
