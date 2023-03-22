374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Up 5.5%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. 310,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 136,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

374Water Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter worth $979,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

