3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,210,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.