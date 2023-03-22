3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

