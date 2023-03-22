43,985 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Yum! Brands comprises 3.4% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

