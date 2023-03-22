4,403 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock worth $2,341,656 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

