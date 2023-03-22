6,822 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

