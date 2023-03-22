6,931 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NEE opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.