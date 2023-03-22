72,288 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

