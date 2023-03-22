7,502 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Whelan Financial bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,866,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.92. 9,248,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,317,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $528.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

