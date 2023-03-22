75,455 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Bought by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

