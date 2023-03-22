8,350 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $197.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,524,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,239,578. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $624.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

