89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Raised to $45.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,920,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,963.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

