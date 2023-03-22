AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

