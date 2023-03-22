Aave (AAVE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $65.85 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Aave has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $73.71 or 0.00274681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $65.85 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Aave Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

