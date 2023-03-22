Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.
Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.
