Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

NYSE AGD opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

