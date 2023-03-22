Accenture (ACN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ACN opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.93 and a 200 day moving average of $274.50.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

