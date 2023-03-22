Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 4% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.30 million and $204,891.72 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004981 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003823 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

