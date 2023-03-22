adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADS traded up €0.94 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €142.60 ($153.33). The company had a trading volume of 820,787 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.70 and a 200-day moving average of €131.66. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

