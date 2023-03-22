Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 15.9%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.