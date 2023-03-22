Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 15.9%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Advanced Oxygen Technologies Company Profile
Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products.
