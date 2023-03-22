Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $11.08. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 73,445 shares.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

