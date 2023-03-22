Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.29

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as low as $11.08. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 73,445 shares.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.