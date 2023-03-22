AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 19,071 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.68% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 176,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 904,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 343,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 829,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 213,987 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

