AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,056 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.81% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

