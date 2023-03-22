AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 9,670 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

