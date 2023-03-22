AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,535,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after buying an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

