AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

