AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,045 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

