AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCZ stock opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.